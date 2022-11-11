Gaudreau scored a goal and added two assists in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

All three points came in the game's first 21 minutes, as Columbus jumped out to a 3-0 lead and coasted from there. Gaudreau had only a goal and an assist with a minus-7 rating over his prior six games, and he's still looking for his first power-play point as a Blue Jacket, but the struggles of his new team haven't completely sunk his fantasy value. Through 13 games to begin the season, Gaudreau has six goals and 12 points.