Gaudreau produced a goal and two assists, with one helper coming on the power play, in Tuesday's 9-4 win over the Sabres.

All three points came in the first period as Columbus erased an early 1-0 lead for Buffalo. Gaudreau appears to be finding his form after a brutal start to the season -- the 30-year-old has two goals and five points over the last three games, and over the last 14 contests he's collected four goals and 13 points.