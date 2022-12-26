Gaudreau's game against the Sabres on Tuesday has been postponed due to severe winter weather in Buffalo.
Buffalo isn't able to travel because the airport is closed. The NHL has not determined a new date for the contest yet. Gaudreau leads Columbus in scoring with 34 points (10 goals, 24 assists) in 33 games this season.
