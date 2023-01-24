Gaudreau notched a pair of power-play assists, five shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flames.

Gaudreau was at the center of just about everything in his first game back in Calgary since signing with Columbus over the summer. The winger had a pair of assists in a 49-second span in the second period, but his missed penalty shot in the opening frame loomed large as the Blue Jackets came up a goal short. He's produced two goals and six helpers over his last seven contests, and he's up to 46 points, 126 shots on net and a minus-17 rating through 47 contests overall.