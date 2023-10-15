Gaudreau notched two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's win over the Rangers.

He helped set up Boone Jenner for Columbus' first two goals of the night, and the first two tallies of Jenner's natural hat trick. Gaudreau is looking to rebound from a somewhat disappointing first season with the Blue Jackets, and while he might not return to the 115-point form he flashed with the Flames in 2021-22, the 30-year-old is still talented enough to deliver at least a point a game.