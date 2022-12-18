Gaudreau picked up two power-play assists in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins.

The former Flame has been sizzling in December, collecting two goals and 11 points in nine games on the month. Four of those helpers have come with the man advantage, and with Patrik Laine back in top form alongside him on the Blue Jackets' first power-play unit, Gaudreau should continue to be a smart investment -- both for Columbus and for fantasy GMs.