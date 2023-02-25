Gaudreau notched two assists in Saturday's 6-5 win over Edmonton.

Both points came early in the afternoon as the Blue Jackets built a 4-0 lead, only for it to nearly slip through their fingers. Gaudreau missed a couple games last weekend with a lower-body injury, but it doesn't seem to have slowed him down -- over his last 13 contests, he's racked up three goals and 13 points.