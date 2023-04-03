Gaudreau picked up a pair of assists in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Senators.

Gaudreau grabbed his first helper on Kent Johnson's power-play goal early in the first period before setting up Kirill Marchenko for the game-winner 16 seconds into overtime. Gaudreau's production has increased of late, recording 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) in his last 12 contests. The 29-year-old forward is up to 19 goals and 71 points through 74 games this season.