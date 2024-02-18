Gaudreau notched a pair of assists and four shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

Gaudreau ended up with a decent stat line, but it could have been so much better. He had three breakaways in the first period alone, and he failed to register a shot on goal on any of them. The winger has eight helpers over his last six contests, and he's earned 12 assists over 16 games since his last goal Dec. 29 versus the Maple Leafs. Overall, Gaudreau has 37 points, 107 shots on net and a minus-20 rating through 53 appearances.