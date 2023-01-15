Gaudreau picked up two assists in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Red Wings.

He had a hand in two of Patrik Laine's three goals on the night, making a slick cross-ice pass midway through the first period to get his linemate started on the hat trick. Gaudreau has been dragged down a bit by the struggles of the team around him, but even his slow stretches are still fairly productive, and he has two goals and seven points in nine games since Christmas.