Gaudreau picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Senators.

The 30-year-old winger set up Boone Jenner for the game's opening goal just 15 seconds into the first period, and Gaudreau got credit for a power-play helper in the third when his cross-ice pass attempt hit a skate in the slot and fell right to Alexander Nylander, who whacked it home. It's Gaudreau's first multi-point performance since Feb. 25, but he's been in fine form since the All-Star break, racking up three goals and 15 points over the last 16 games.