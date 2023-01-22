Gaudreau scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over San Jose.
It was his first power-play goal of the season. Gaudreau continues to do his part since arriving in Columbus. He has 44 points (13 goals, 31 assists) in 46 contests this season. The next most-productive Jacket is Jack Roslovic with 26 points.
