Gaudreau scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings.

He had a hand in a Kirill Marchenko tally in the first period before scoring his own goal in the second -- Gaudreau found a loose puck in the neutral zone as the Kings pressed the attack, giving him a breakaway that he converted by going top shelf over Pheonix Copley's glove. That's now three multi-point performances in the last six games for Gaudreau, and he seems to have shaken off his early season malaise with three goals and nine points in the last 10 games.