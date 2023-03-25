Gaudreau picked up a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Islanders.

It might end up being a costly victory for Columbus in multiple ways -- three different Blue Jackets got hurt during the game, and the win allowed the Sharks to move into the NHL basement, and the best odds of landing Connor Bedard in the draft lottery -- but Gaudreau isn't wired for tanking. The 29-year-old has four multi-point performances in the last seven games as he finished out the season on a heater, and he's up to 18 goals and 67 points through 69 contests in his first campaign with his new club.