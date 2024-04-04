Gaudreau won't play Thursday versus the Islanders because of an illness.
Gaudreau has 11 goals and 56 points in 75 games this season. Trey Fix-Wolansky, who was summoned from AHL Cleveland on Thursday, might draw into the lineup due to Gaudreau's absence.
