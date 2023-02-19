Gaudreau (lower body) won't play Sunday in Arizona.
Gaudreau will miss a second straight game with a lower-body injury. The 29-year-old winger has 15 goals and 37 assists through 55 games in his first season with Columbus. Lane Pederson will remain in the lineup while Gaudreau is sidelined. His next chance to play will come Thursday against the Wild.
