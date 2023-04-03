Gillies stopped 24 of 27 shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Senators.

Gillies struggled early in his first outing of the season, allowing three goals in the first period. However, he'd settle down from there, blanking Ottawa over the final two frames en route to a 4-3 overtime victory. The 29-year-old netminder went 3-10-2 last season with an .887 save percentage last season in 20 appearances between St. Louis and New Jersey. Gillies should continue to backup Michael Hutchinson while Elvis Merzlikins (lower body) is sidelined.