Gillies (lower body) will not return against Buffalo on Friday.
Gillies did not come back to the game to begin the third period after picking up a lower-body injury. He stopped 24 of 27 shots before being replaced by Michael Hutchinson. Gillies allowed nine goals on 66 shots in three NHL appearances this season.
