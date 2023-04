Gillies was called up from AHL Cleveland on Wednesday.

Gillies has played in just one game for the Jackets this season, in which he made 24 saves in a winning effort over the Senators, and will now switch places with Jet Greaves, who was sent down in a corresponding move. As long as Elvis Merzlikins (lower body) remains unavailable, the Jackets will likely continue to rotate their netminders to give everybody in the organization a look.