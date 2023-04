Gillies is expected to guard the home crease against the Sabres on Friday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Gillies has appeared in two games with Columbus this year, during which he's surrendered six goals on 39 shots. He also has a 3.70 GAA and an .878 save percentage in 15 AHL contests with Tucson in 2022-23. Buffalo has the third-ranked offense with 3.56 goals per game this season.