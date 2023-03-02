Gillies was traded from Arizona to the Blue Jackets in exchange for Jakub Voracek and a 2023 sixth-round pick Thursday.

The Blue Jackets traded Joonas Korpisalo to the Kings on Wednesday, and although Jonathan Quick was included in the return, Columbus is expected to try and flip Quick to a contender prior to Friday's trade deadline, so the team was in need of organizational depth at goaltender, leading to Thursday's acquisition of Gillies. Gillies hasn't appeared in an NHL contest this season, and even if Quick ends up getting moved, Gillies will likely stick with AHL Cleveland for the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign.