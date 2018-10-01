Blue Jackets' Jonathan Davidsson: Bound for Europe
Davidsson was sent back to Djurgardens IF in his native Sweden for the 2018-19 campaign.
Davidsson stuck around for the entirety of training camp and the preseason, which bodes well for his long-term outlook with the club. Rather than stick the winger in the minors, the team has decided to return him to Sweden for the upcoming campaign.
