Blue Jackets' Jonathan Davidsson: Could still return to Europe
Davidsson remains under contract with his Swedish club Djurgardens IF, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.
Davidsson told reporters, "My head is here in COlumbus and that's where I want to play." It's unclear, however, what the 21-year-old might decide to do if he were offered a spot with AHL Cleveland in the event he doesn't make the 23-man roster for Opening Night against the Red Wings.
