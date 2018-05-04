Blue Jackets' Jonathan Davidsson: Pens entry-level contract

Davidsson signed a three-year, entry-level deal with Columbus on Friday.

Davidsson -- who was drafted by the Blue Jackets in the sixth round of the 2017 NHL Draft -- was the No. 2 scorer on his Swedish club (Djurgardens IF) this past season. The winger tallied 10 goals and 21 assists -- both career highs -- in 52 outings, while adding another eight points in the postseason. The 21-year-old will likely spend the bulk of the upcoming 2018-19 campaign in the minors with AHL Cleveland.