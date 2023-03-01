Quick was brought in by the Blue Jackets from the Kings on Wednesday, along with a first-round and third-round pick, in exchange for Vladislav Gavrikov and Joonas Korpisalo, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Quick will don a different sweater for the first time since being selected by the Kings in the third round of the 2005 NHL Draft. The veteran netminder's 16-year NHL career includes two Stanley Cup championships, including a Conn Smythe Trophy. Despite his storied career in Los Angeles, Quick found himself relegated to a split-share role with Pheonix Copley. In Columbus, Quick could unseat Elvis Merzlikins as the preferred choice goalie for the rest of the year before hitting free agency this offseason.