Quick was brought in by the Blue Jackets from the Kings on Wednesday, along with a 2023 first-round and 2024 third-round pick, in exchange for Vladislav Gavrikov and Joonas Korpisalo, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Quick will don a different sweater for the first time since being selected by the Kings in the third round of the 2005 NHL Draft. The veteran netminder's 16-year NHL career includes two Stanley Cup championships, including a Conn Smythe Trophy. Despite his storied career in Los Angeles, Quick found himself relegated to a split-share role with Pheonix Copley. In Columbus, Quick could unseat Elvis Merzlikins as the preferred choice goalie for the rest of the year before hitting free agency this offseason.

More News