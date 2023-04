Luoto was recalled from AHL Cleveland on Saturday, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Luoto hasn't played in the NHL since 2019 when he played 16 games with Winnipeg without recording a point. The 25-year-old winger will likely slot into a bottom-six role after Trey Fix-Wolansky was sent down Saturday. Luoto had 14 goals and 25 points in 43 AHL contests this season.