site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: blue-jackets-joona-luoto-lands-on-ir | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Blue Jackets' Joona Luoto: Lands on IR
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Luoto (undisclosed) was placed on non-roster injured reserve Monday, per CapFriendly.
Luoto hasn't seen any NHL action since the 2019-20 campaign. Once he's healthy he'll likely be reassigned to AHL Cleveland.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Michael Finewax
• 6 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 4 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read