Luoto scored a goal on one shot in the Blue Jackets' 8-1 loss to the Devils on Thursday.

Luoto scored the lone Blue Jacket goal in a scuffle in front of the net to cut the Devils' lead to 3-1. This was Luoto's first NHL goal and first NHL point after splitting 20 games with the Jets and Blue Jackets. He should occupy a bottom-six role when in the lineup.