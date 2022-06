Luoto agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with Columbus on Wednesday.

Luoto was previously under contract with the Jets before he was waived unconditionally back in September of 2021. After returning to his native Finland, the 24-year-old winger went on to record nine goals and five assists in 27 games for Tappara Tampere. Luoto will look to secure his place on the 23-man roster during training camp this fall but will likely have to spend some time in the minors.