Korpisalo was excused from practice Thursday for a dental procedure, but is expected to be available Friday against the Rangers, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.

Korpisalo could be in line for his second start of the season during Columbus' back-to-back Friday and Saturday versus the Rangers and Wild, respectively. The backup netminder will likely get an extra day to heal, but look out for confirmation once coach John Tortorella names his starters.