Korpisalo made 23 saves Thursday in a 3-2 overtime victory over the Kings.

Korpisalo has won three straight games and hasn't lost in regulation since Dec. 5 -- that's a 4-0-2 run with one shutout. He's now at 15 wins, which ties him with Darcy Kuemper and David Rittich for fifth in the NHL. The Finn is on track for a career year, but remember he has never started more than 30 games (this was his 27th). Fatigue may become a factor as the season drags on.