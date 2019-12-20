Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Among NHL leaders in wins
Korpisalo made 23 saves Thursday in a 3-2 overtime victory over the Kings.
Korpisalo has won three straight games and hasn't lost in regulation since Dec. 5 -- that's a 4-0-2 run with one shutout. He's now at 15 wins, which ties him with Darcy Kuemper and David Rittich for fifth in the NHL. The Finn is on track for a career year, but remember he has never started more than 30 games (this was his 27th). Fatigue may become a factor as the season drags on.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: In goal Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Stays hot in Detroit•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Stopping pucks Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Records second shutout of season•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Facing off against Capitals•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Takes OT loss in relief•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.