Korpisalo stopped 36 of 38 shots Tuesday in a 3-0 loss to Toronto in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Korpisalo, who blanked the Maple Leafs in Game 1, was terrific once again, holding Toronto off the board until an Auston Matthews redirect found the net with four minutes left in the second period. The only other goal allowed by Korpisalo was a John Tavares breakaway early in the final frame. Korpisalo has turned away 64 of 66 shots (.970 save percentage) in the series so far, cementing himself as Columbus' No. 1 goaltender.