Korpisalo (lower body) made 12 saves in relief Saturday in a 5-2 loss to Florida.

He allowed one goal. The Blue Jackets have not been playing well lately, so their netminders are a tough play. This was Korpisalo's first action since an overtime loss to Carolina on March 25. Prior to that, he was 1-3-1 in five starts since March 6. Wait until the Jackets stabilize its game before activating him.