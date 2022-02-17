Korpisalo's (lower body) ability to serve as the backup behind Elvis Merzlikins against Chicago on Thursday remains undetermined, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
With Korpisalo dealing with his lower-body issue, the club called up Jean-Francois Berube from the minors in case he needs to dress Thursday. For his part, Korpisalo hasn't played since the All-Star break anyway, as the team appears set to give the majority of the workload to Merzlikins for the time being.
