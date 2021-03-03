Korpisalo made 19 saves in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Anthony Mantha beat him for a power-play tally in the first period, but Korpisalo was able to handle everything else Detroit fired his way. The 26-year-old picked up his first win since Feb. 11, snapping an 0-4-2 cold spell, but despite his shaky 3.13 GAA and .896 save percentage on the season he'll continue to serve as the Jackets' No. 1 netminder at least until Elvis Merzlikins (upper body) returns to the lineup.