Korpisalo was recalled to the Blue Jackets on Sunday.

Korpisalo was sent to minors to get a Saturday night start for AHL Cleveland, where he allowed four goals on 41 shots in a 4-3 loss. The young backstop hasn't looked special with the big club this season, yielding a .904 save percentage combined with a 3.10 GAA, so the Blue Jackets were hoping to give him so real game action in the AHL ahead of a possible Monday start on the second half of this back-to-back.