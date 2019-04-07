Korpisalo stopped 27 of 29 shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Senators.

The 24-year-old wraps up his season with a 10-7-3 record, 2.95 GAA and .897 save percentage, mediocre numbers by any standard. Korpisalo will now take a back seat to Sergei Bobrovsky for the Jackets' playoff run, but his role in 2019-20 hinges on whether the front office can re-sign Bob over the summer.