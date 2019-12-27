Play

Korpisalo will tend the twine for Friday's road tilt versus Washington, Alison Lukan of The Athletic reports.

Korpisalo is riding a five-game winning streak and hasn't lost in regulation in eight consecutive outings. The Finn's current undefeated streak includes a 30-save shutout performance over Washington the last time these two clubs met. Shutting down the league's second best offense again (3.53 goals per game) won't be an easy task.

More News
Our Latest Stories