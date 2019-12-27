Korpisalo will tend the twine for Friday's road tilt versus Washington, Alison Lukan of The Athletic reports.

Korpisalo is riding a five-game winning streak and hasn't lost in regulation in eight consecutive outings. The Finn's current undefeated streak includes a 30-save shutout performance over Washington the last time these two clubs met. Shutting down the league's second best offense again (3.53 goals per game) won't be an easy task.