Korpisalo will start in the home crease Monday versus the Blackhawks, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Korpisalo has recorded a .912 save percentage and a 2-2-2 record over the past month. The Blue Jackets traded two key defensive-minded players -- David Savard and Nick Foligno -- over the weekend, so Korpisalo's job could get tougher down the stretch. Fortunately, the Blackhawks have been inconsistent lately, scoring just 12 goals over the past five contests.