Korpisalo will tend the twine in Saturday's Game 3 matchup against the Lightning, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Korpisalo has been absolutely lights-out this postseason with a .962 save percentage and 1.30 GAA, and he'll need to keep it up for the Blue Jackets to take their first lead of the series. The Finnish netminder faced plenty of action in Thursday's 3-1 win, denying 36 shots, and he's tough to fade even against the highly touted Lightning.
