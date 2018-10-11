Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Between pipes Thursday
Korpisalo will defend the cage against the Panthers in Florida on Thursday, George Richards of The Athletic reports.
Korpisalo will be countered by James Reimer in this contest featuring two backup goalies. This will be the second start of the season for Columbus' 2012 third-round (62nd overall) draft pick. Coach John Tortorella went an unconventional route by starting Korpisalo in the season opener, and the Finn stopped 18 of 20 shots for a road win over the Red Wings. Florida put 43 shots on goal in its first game against the Lightning last Saturday, meaning Korpi could be on his heels a bit more in this next one.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Delivers Opening Night win•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Gets starting nod Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Pulled after four goals against Hawks•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Turns aside 31 shots in victory•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Patrolling crease•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Makes 26 stops in preseason loss•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...