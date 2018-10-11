Korpisalo will defend the cage against the Panthers in Florida on Thursday, George Richards of The Athletic reports.

Korpisalo will be countered by James Reimer in this contest featuring two backup goalies. This will be the second start of the season for Columbus' 2012 third-round (62nd overall) draft pick. Coach John Tortorella went an unconventional route by starting Korpisalo in the season opener, and the Finn stopped 18 of 20 shots for a road win over the Red Wings. Florida put 43 shots on goal in its first game against the Lightning last Saturday, meaning Korpi could be on his heels a bit more in this next one.