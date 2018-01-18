Korpisalo will start in goal Thursday night against the visiting Stars, Bob McElligott of the Blue Jackets Radio Network reports.

Korpisalo will make his first NHL start since New Year's Eve, when he was peppered with 35 shots from the Lightning but only saved 30. It was a brazen move by coach John Tortorella to go with Korpisalo -- and not reigning Vezina Trophy winner Sergei Bobrovsky -- against the league's most potent offense, but that goes to show just how much team brass confides in the backup netminder. Korpisalo will now face shots from a Dallas team that ranks 12th overall -- both on the power play and in terms of total offense.