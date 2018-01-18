Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Between pipes Thursday
Korpisalo will start in goal Thursday night against the visiting Stars, Bob McElligott of the Blue Jackets Radio Network reports.
Korpisalo will make his first NHL start since New Year's Eve, when he was peppered with 35 shots from the Lightning but only saved 30. It was a brazen move by coach John Tortorella to go with Korpisalo -- and not reigning Vezina Trophy winner Sergei Bobrovsky -- against the league's most potent offense, but that goes to show just how much team brass confides in the backup netminder. Korpisalo will now face shots from a Dallas team that ranks 12th overall -- both on the power play and in terms of total offense.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Returns to NHL•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Teeters back to AHL•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Human boomerang returns to Jackets•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Sent to AHL affiliate•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Back to big club•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Sent to AHL affiliate•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...