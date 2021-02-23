Korpisalo will tend the twine against Chicago at home Tuesday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Prior to Saturday's relief appearance, Korpisalo was struggling with a 4.68 GAA and 3-3-1 record in his previous seven outings. Additionally, the Finn has allowed three or more goals in seven of his 13 games this season, giving him a career-worst 3.46 GAA on the year.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Comes off bench in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: February woes continue•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Gets starting nod Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Can't nail down late lead•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Tending twine against Blackhawks•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Wins wild one•