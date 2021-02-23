Korpisalo will tend the twine against Chicago at home Tuesday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Prior to Saturday's relief appearance, Korpisalo was struggling with a 4.68 GAA and 3-3-1 record in his previous seven outings. Additionally, the Finn has allowed three or more goals in seven of his 13 games this season, giving him a career-worst 3.46 GAA on the year.