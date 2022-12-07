Korpisalo will tend the twine at home versus the Sabres on Wednesday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Korpisalo is sporting a 1-4-0 record over his last five contests in which he has registered a .901 save percentage. With neither netminder looking particularly sharp, Korpisalo figures to continue splitting the workload with Elvis Merzlikins, making both mid-range fantasy options at best.