Korpisalo kicked away 33 shots in a 3-0 victory over Toronto on Sunday in the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.
Korpisalo closed out the series the same way he opened it: with a shutout victory. The 26-year-old was locked in throughout the night, but perhaps his biggest save was a glove stop on an Andreas Johnsson one-timer in the third period shortly after Columbus had stretched the lead to 2-0. Korpisalo logged a spectacular .956 save percentage in his four appearances during the series and will face No. 2 seed Tampa Bay in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
