Korpisalo will guard the road net in Saturday's game versus the Stars, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Korpisalo started the year a bit shaky, but he's playing some of his best hockey right now. The 26-year-old has registered a .932 save percentage and a 1.82 GAA over the last five games, translating into a 3-2-0 record. Meanwhile, the Stars are in a major rut having lost four straight games and scoring just four goals in that span.