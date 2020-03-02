Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Bounces back against Vancouver
Korpisalo stopped 36 of 39 shots during Sunday's 5-3 win over Vancouver.
Korpisalo picked up his 19th win of the season, bouncing back nicely following a forgettable performance against Minnesota in his last start that saw the Blue Jackets' netminder beaten four times on 15 shots. As long as Elvis Merzlikins (concussion) remains sidelined, Columbus' crease belongs to the 25-year-old Finn.
