Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Bowled over by Bolts in loss
Korpisalo made 30 saves in Sunday's 5-0 loss to the Lightning.
Poor guy. The talented backup saw wave after wave of buzzing Bolts and he stood on his head at times. But Korpisalo got no support from his teammates whatsoever. Don't let this deter you from streaming him in the future. Even the best NHL goaltenders would have struggled with the Bolts' offense.
