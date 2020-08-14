Korpisalo made 36 saves in a 3-1 win over the Lightning on Thursday.
Korpisalo is 3-2 with a 1.30 GAA, .962 save percentage and two shutouts in six postseason games. The Bolts opened with a flurry and had the game's first 10 shots. Nikita Kucherov scored at 5:24 of the first, but Korpisalo bricked up the twine tent from that point out. His talent isn't a secret anymore.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: In goal Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Record-setting effort Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Gets starting nod Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Blanks Leafs in elimination game•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Starting must-win Game 5•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Gets hook in Game 3•