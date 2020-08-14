Korpisalo made 36 saves in a 3-1 win over the Lightning on Thursday.

Korpisalo is 3-2 with a 1.30 GAA, .962 save percentage and two shutouts in six postseason games. The Bolts opened with a flurry and had the game's first 10 shots. Nikita Kucherov scored at 5:24 of the first, but Korpisalo bricked up the twine tent from that point out. His talent isn't a secret anymore.